URL — must use the following address https://www.azara.ai/service/api/v1/{method_name} where method_name - this is the name of the API method
Authorization is done by sending the following headers to the server:
apikey — Public key, it needs to take user profile settings (example:EF04794F718A3FC8C6DFA0B)
hash — GET and POST parameters (in the form of a single JSON) SHA512 algorithm received from them checksum and the next step is to re-do hash SHA512 (checksum + secret) signed by the secret key method, the secret key must also be taken in the user profile settings
1 const crypto = require('crypto');
2
3 const GET_PARAMS = {time:123456789}
4 const POST_PARAMS = {param1:'val1'}
5 const YOUR_SECRET = '97aab8410868ba7c1824f490999607c0ce46a3de';
6
7 const params = {...GET_PARAMS,...POST_PARAMS};
8 const checksumParams = crypto.createHash('sha256').update(JSON.stringify(params)).digest('hex');
9 const HASH = crypto.createHash('sha256').update(checksumParams + YOUR_SECRET).digest('hex');
10
11 console.log('result HASH:', HASH);
12 // ---------- result ------- ^^