Right now you can connect cryptocurrency processing and start managing it using the products of our platform, including your personal account, mobile app or Telegram messenger. Detailed information is available on the Point of Sale page

Nowadays we process Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, Zcash , Bitcoin cash, Litecoin, Monero payments but in the near future, we will expand the list of available cryptocurrencies. We have that on our roadmap .

Azara allows you to engage not only in sales and services but also set up your personal passive income. We have developed an efficient partnership program , after joining you will start to receive crypto bonus funds for each partner. We will pay up to 30% of our income.

One of the main advantages of our service is a low fee for all the customers. We offer the best conditions best conditions , a fee of 0,3%.

Azara is cryptocurrency payment gateway , which relies on customer requests, has created a payment setup system that is flexible and adaptive. Now each service can easily configure it to its requirements such as changing the number of confirmations, fees, and payments. Understanding the risk of cryptocurrency volatility, our specialists have developed a protection tool from exchange rate risk.

Our clients can easily convert cryptocurrency into USD and vice versa while maintaining a USD balance.You can also withdraw cryptocurrency to any convenient payment system.

We use only the most advanced technologies in developing new tools and cryptocurrency processing services. Thereby you can be confident in the security of transactions and safety of your personal data. We use a specially designed unique API system.