Id shop merchantId Id shop

Example: 5be9bb1bc5032a10b28b9589

Internal payment number paymentId Payment number in the system, executed during the processing of a request for payment by Merchant service. It is unique in the system.

Example: 5be9bb1bc5032a10b28b9589

Order ID orderId In this field, the seller sets the purchase ID in accordance with their system. accounting. It is advisable to use a unique number for each payment.

Identifier must be any string no longer than 32 characters from characters: "A-z", "_", "0-9".

Example: 12345

Amount of payment amount The amount of payment that the seller wishes to receive from the buyer. The amount must be greater than zero, the fractional part is separated by a point.

Example: 1.00

Amount of order billAmount The amount of payment that the seller wishes to receive from the buyer. The amount must be greater than zero, the fractional part is separated by a point.

Example: 1.00

Currency of payment currency Currency of payment

Possible currencies: USD, BTC

Currency of order billCurrency Currency of order)

Possible currencies: USD, BTC

Date of send ipn datatime Date and time of formation of the operation in unix format

Example: 123456789

Payment Status status Payment status in the system

Accepted values: success, fail