Azara begins from Accepter

Accepter - is the best cryptoprocessing gateway you can choose.

Choosing Accepter you get low fees, convenience and speed.

Azara will allow your online business to accept cryptocurrencies payments: “Bitcoin, USD, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, Dash, Zchash, NEM, Tron, Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin”, as well as buy and sell

Our first step in our way making payments easier.