Privacy Policy

Azara privacy policy serves to guarantee the security of our clients' rights in the treatment of personal information.

The current policy provides basic guidelines for the procedure for receiving and processing data.

Personal data is any collected information that relates to a specific user of our service and could be used later to identify a natural person.

It is necessary to be acquainted with the privacy policy and agree to its terms, before signing up and using our service. Periodically, the information changes, therefore we recommend getting acquainted with it when it does.

The provision of services allows Azara to collect a list of information about a the user:

• Data that users independently sends to the company, including registration and communication with technical support.

• Data obtained automatically when customers use our service.

• Data that is received by Azara from partners with whom we cooperate