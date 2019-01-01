BoxExchanger

The main goal of Azara is the popularization of cryptocurrencies and their widespread use.

We drew attention to the market of exchange services and found that there are not enough quality
tools for convenient and fast work. Consequently, our employees developed a BoxExchanger

BoxExchanger is a unique platform created for the most convenient work of exchange services With BoxExchanger, your customers and employees will feel the convenience, safety and quickness.

The platform was developed using the next technologies:

  • NodeJS, C ++, Go
  • MongoDB, Redis
  • Vue.JS, React.JS

Main features of BoxExchanger:

  • Automatic, semi-automatic, manual
    modes of work
  • Mobile interface
  • Various currencies
  • Integrated merchants (Azara, Perfect
    Money, Qiwi, Yandex money, Advanced cash, Exmo code, Payeer USD, etc.)
  • Available a large number of various
    exchanges, central banks aggregators
  • Multilingualism
  • Managed blacklist
  • Personal verification
  • The possibility to add various types
    of users
  • Convenient affiliate programme
  • Financial statistics
  • Convenient personal account
Support 2FA of the
administrators and users

Automatically backups

Full protection of the website
against XSS and CSRF attacks,
as well as DDOS attacks

Full blocking of unauthorized
access

Injection protection, BruteForce
blocking, as well as smart firewall, UFW

Encryption of password configurations and important payment data using AES-256

Protection of client data with JWT
from spoofing, support for TLS,
SSL certificates and etc.

And of course, Azara took care to make it possible to earn
money with the company
We have laid in the architecture the possibility of simple
integration of the platform into the Azara Wallet. Using this
feature services will get access to the large market and
customers a great number of exchange offers.

In order to start using BoxExchanger, it is enough to pay and
contact technical support. Technical support will help you
install the required software as soon as possible.

Always near

We made sure that the platform management was as convenient and
comfortable as possible for each owner of personal
service because we developed BoxExchanger Control.

With it you will feel complete freedom of action.

BoxExchanger Control is your service on the smartphone
To start managing your platform right now just install the application on your smartphone.