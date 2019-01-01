Support 2FA of the
administrators and users
Full protection of the website
against XSS and CSRF attacks,
as well as DDOS attacks
Full blocking of unauthorized
access
Injection protection, BruteForce
blocking, as well as smart firewall, UFW
Encryption of password configurations and important payment data using AES-256
Protection of client data with JWT
from spoofing, support for TLS,
SSL certificates and etc.
And of course, Azara took care to make it possible to earn
money with the company
We have laid in the architecture the possibility of simple
integration of the platform into the Azara Wallet. Using this
feature services will get access to the large market and
customers a great number of exchange offers.
In order to start using BoxExchanger, it is enough to pay and
contact technical support. Technical support will help you
install the required software as soon as possible.
