Fees and Opportunities of all instruments of Azara
Clear price policy
Azara offers the most beneficial conditions on the market of cryptocurrency processing.A low-fee system allows our partners to get more profit from the sale of each product:
Bitcoin (available for accept payments, deposit ,withdrawal and exchange)
USD (available for exchange)
Ethereum (available for accept payments, deposit ,withdrawal and exchange)
Litecoin (available for accept payments, deposit ,withdrawal and exchange)
Monero (available for accept payments, deposit ,withdrawal and exchange)
Dash (available for accept payments, deposit ,withdrawal and exchange)
Monero (available for conversion)
Zcash (available for accept payments, deposit ,withdrawal and exchange)
Bitcoin cash (available for accept payments, deposit ,withdrawal and exchange)
Dogecoin (available for accept payments, deposit ,withdrawal and exchange)
Nem (available for exchange)
Tron (available for exchange)
Ripple (available for exchange)
Ethereum classic (available for exchange)
Eos (available for exchange)
Other cryptocurrencies(soon)posit and withdrawal)
0-0.3%
0% for operations (deposit and withdrawal) using a Сryptocurrency Wallet
0.3% for operation cryptocurrency procesing (accept cryptocurrency) is the starting fee level for all new partners, crowdfunding platforms, charitable foundations or start-ups. The minimal rate will be valid during the first year of cooperation.
0.3%is with a high level of funds turnover cryptocurrency, we set a minimum fee permanently and without time limits.
0.3% for operation exchange crypto and back.This service is necessary for those who want to protect themselves from changes in the cryptocurrency rate
We are an upcoming company, and we care about the features and needs of our customers, therefore, apart from standard conditions, there are also individual options without an interest-free fee. Azara also have many other tools that will be useful to both companies and ordinary users of cryptocurrencies. You can find out about the conditions and cost on other pages or by contacting by contact.