Documentation for integration with online stores, Forex, trading platforms, Etc. examples of implementation are available for popular programming languages: PHP, Python, C#, Node.JS. We hope that the implementation will be simple and clear.
<?php $merchantId = ''; $orderId = '1'; $amount = number_format(100, 2, '.', ''); $currency = 'USD'; $desc = 'USD'; $secretKey = 'YOUR_SECRET'; $arHash = array( $merchantId, $orderId, $amount, $currency, $secretKey ); $sign = strtoupper(hash('sha256', implode(':', $arHash))); ?> <form method="post" action="https://www.azara.ai/service/api/v1/public/payment/create"> <input type="hidden" name="merchantId" value="<?=$merchantId?>"> <input type="hidden" name="orderId" value="<?=$orderId?>"> <input type="hidden" name="amount" value="<?=$amount?>"> <input type="hidden" name="currency" value="<?=$currency?>"> <input type="hidden" name="hash" value="<?=$sign?>"> <input type="hidden" name="description" value="<?=$desc?>"> <input type="hidden" name="successUrl" value="<?=https://yourdomain.com/example_success?>"> <input type="hidden" name="failUrl" value="<?=https://yourdomain.com/example_fail?>"> <input type="submit" /> </form>
The file encoding must be
UTF-8
To go to the payment page you need to create the following form:
<form method="post" action="https://www.azara.ai/service/api/v1/public/payment/create"> <form method="post" action="https://www.azara.ai/service/api/v1/public/payment/create"> <input type="hidden" name="merchantId" value="<?=$merchantId?>"> <input type="hidden" name="orderId" value="<?=$orderId?>"> <input type="hidden" name="amount" value="<?=$amount?>"> <input type="hidden" name="currency" value="<?=$currency?>"> <input type="hidden" name="hash" value="<?=$sign?>"> <input type="hidden" name="description" value="<?=$desc?>"> <input type="hidden" name="successUrl" value="<?=https://yourdomain.com/example_success?>"> <input type="hidden" name="failUrl" value="<?=https://yourdomain.com/example_fail?>"> <input type="submit" /> </form>
|merchant URL
|action
|merchant URL
|merchant ID
|merchantId
|merchant ID registered in system to which the payment will be made
your merchant ID:
|payment ID
|orderId
|in this field, the seller sets the purchase ID according to their accounting system. It is advisable to use a unique number for each payment.
the Identifier must be any string of length more than 32 characters from the characters "A-z", "_", "0-9".
Example: 12345
|payment Amount
|amount
|the amount of payment the seller wishes to receive from the buyer. The sum must be greater than zero, the fractional part is separated by a point, the number of characters after the point - two characters.
Example: 1.00
|payment currency
|currency
|payment Currency
Possible currencies: USD, BTC
<?php $arHash = array( $merchantId, $paymentId, $orderId, $amount, $billAmount, $currency, $billCurrency, $datatime, $status, $secret_key ); $sign = strtoupper(hash('sha256', implode(":", $arHash))); ?>
$secret_key - secret key from merchant settings
Payment processor must be located at the address specified in the merchant’s settings in the Status URL field
Your Status URL:
<?php if (isset($_POST['orderId']) && isset($_POST['hash'])) { $secret_key = 'YOUR SECRET KEY'; $arHash = array( $_POST['merchantId'], $_POST['paymentId'], $_POST['orderId'], $_POST['amount'], $_POST['billAmount'], $_POST['currency'], $_POST['billCurrency'], $_POST['datatime'], $_POST['status'] ); $arHash[] = $secret_key; $sign_hash = strtoupper(hash('sha256', implode(':', $arHash))); if ($_POST['hash'] == $sign_hash && $_POST['status'] == 'success') { echo 'ok'; exit; } echo 'error'; } ?>
The payment processor must return a text ok or error as shown in the example above
SOON SHOW IPFor the security of receiving requests from our site, be sure to install IP verification. sender address.
|Id shop
|merchantId
|Id shop
Example: 5be9bb1bc5032a10b28b9589
|Internal payment number
|paymentId
|Payment number in the system, executed during the processing of a request for payment by Merchant service. It is unique in the system.
Example: 5be9bb1bc5032a10b28b9589
|Order ID
|orderId
|In this field, the seller sets the purchase ID in accordance with their system. accounting. It is advisable to use a unique number for each payment.
Identifier must be any string no longer than 32 characters from characters: "A-z", "_", "0-9".
Example: 12345
|Amount of payment
|amount
|The amount of payment that the seller wishes to receive from the buyer. The amount must be greater than zero, the fractional part is separated by a point.
Example: 1.00
|Amount of order
|billAmount
|The amount of payment that the seller wishes to receive from the buyer. The amount must be greater than zero, the fractional part is separated by a point.
Example: 1.00
|Currency of payment
|currency
|Currency of payment
Possible currencies: USD, BTC
|Currency of order
|billCurrency
|Currency of order)
Possible currencies: USD, BTC
|Date of send ipn
|datatime
|Date and time of formation of the operation in unix format
Example: 123456789
|Payment Status
|status
|Payment status in the system
Accepted values: success, fail
|Electronic signature
|hash
|Control signature, which is used to verify the integrity of the received information and unique identification of the sender
Example:h55dsaGG5be9bb1bc5032a10b28b9589