Authorization is required to access this API and you must use POST requests.

URL — must use the following address https://www.azara.ai/service/api/v1/{method_name} where method_name - this is the name of the API method

Authorization is done by sending the following headers to the server:

apikey — Public key, it needs to take user profile settings (example:EF04794F718A3FC8C6DFA0B)

hash — GET and POST parameters (in the form of a single JSON) SHA512 algorithm received from them checksum and the next step is to re-do hash SHA512 (checksum + secret) signed by the secret key method, the secret key must also be taken in the user profile settings

In addition, all requests must contain the required time parameter with a unix-time numeric value (> 0). This value should not be repeated or reduced. (for the security of your hash signature)

An example of creating hash in JavaScript

1 const crypto = require('crypto'); 2 3 const GET_PARAMS = {time:123456789} 4 const POST_PARAMS = {param1:'val1'} 5 const YOUR_SECRET = '97aab8410868ba7c1824f490999607c0ce46a3de'; 6 7 const params = {...GET_PARAMS,...POST_PARAMS}; 8 const checksumParams = crypto.createHash('sha256').update(JSON.stringify(params)).digest('hex'); 9 const HASH = crypto.createHash('sha256').update(checksumParams + YOUR_SECRET).digest('hex'); 10 11 console.log('result HASH:', HASH); 12 // ---------- result ------- ^^

Example headers: