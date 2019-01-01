Azara map

By choosing Azara you choose not only a European company, but an international partner seeking to change financial boundaries.

Work with cryptocurrencies allows you to make both local and international payments without bank fees. We are constantly working to expand the geography of our project because using such a solution on the sites is convenient for users. You are able to connect the processing of cryptocurrencies from Azara for any resource, regardless of the actual location.

Also, you can use our service in activities in several states at the same time. The transfer of funds for your customers will be simple and will not require additional tools or services. Literally, our processing system will work for users everywhere.

Azara will help to connect every seller and customer anywhere in the world