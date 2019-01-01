Selling In Store

TERMS UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2018

This is a binding Agreement between azara, Inc. (“azara” or “We”) and the person, persons, or entity (“You” or “Your”) using the service, Software, or application (“Software”).

Rights and Obligations

azara provides the Software solely on the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement and on the condition that You accept and comply with them. By using the Software You (a) accept this Agreement and agree that You are legally bound by its terms; and (b) represent and warrant that: (i) You are of legal age to enter into a binding agreement; and (ii) if You are a corporation, governmental organization or other legal entity, You have the right, power and authority to enter into this Agreement on behalf of the corporation, governmental organization or other legal entity and bind them to these terms.

This Software functions as a free, open source, and multi-signature digital wallet. The Software does not constitute an account where We or other third parties serve as financial intermediaries or custodians of Your cryptocurrencies(s).

While the Software has undergone beta testing and continues to be improved by feedback from the open-source user and developer community, We cannot guarantee there will not be bugs in the Software. You acknowledge that Your use of this Software is at Your own discretion and in compliance with all applicable laws. You are responsible for safekeeping Your passwords, private key pairs, PINs, and any other codes You use to access the Software.

IF YOU LOSE ACCESS TO YOUR WALLET OR YOUR ENCRYPTED PRIVATE KEYS AND YOU HAVE NOT SEPARATELY STORED A BACKUP OF YOUR WALLET AND CORRESPONDING PASSWORD, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT ANY CRYPTOCURRENCY YOU HAVE ASSOCIATED WITH THAT WALLET WILL BECOME INACCESSIBLE. All transaction requests are irreversible. The authors of the Software, employees and affiliates of azara, copyright holders, and azara, Inc. cannot retrieve Your private keys or passwords if You lose or forget them and cannot guarantee transaction confirmation as they do not have control over the network. The authors of the Software, employees and affiliates of azara, copyright holders

Setting Up Checkout

In order to use the Services, you must open a azara account. When you open an account, we will ask you for contact information such as your name, phone number, email address, and information relating to the ultimate beneficial owner or the most senior individual from the organization. We will also ask you for information on your business, including your business’s legal name or DBA, physical address of the business, and your company's website. The information that you provide at the time of account opening must be accurate and complete and you must inform us within ten business (10) days of any changes to such information. We may require additional information from you (including any person signing below or otherwise agreeing to the Terms on behalf of the merchant) to help verify your identity and assess your business risk, such as your date of birth, tax identification number, or government-issued identification. We may also obtain information about you from third parties, such as credit bureaus and identity verification services. We have the right to reject your account registration or to later close your azara account, if you do not provide us with accurate, complete, and satisfactory information.

Intellectual Property

We retain all right, title, and interest in and to the Content and all of azara’s brands, logos, and trademarks, including, but not limited to, azara, Inc., azara, azara – Secure Bitcoin Wallet, azara Wallet, azara App, Copay, azara Prepaid Card, and variations of the wording of the aforementioned brands, logos, and trademarks.

Choice of Law

This Agreement, and its application and interpretation, shall be governed exclusively by the laws of the State of Georgia, without regard to its conflict of law rules. You consent to the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal and state courts located in or near Atlanta, Georgia for any dispute arising under this Agreement.

Severability

In the event any court shall declare any section or sections of this Agreement invalid or void, such declaration shall not invalidate the entire Agreement and all other paragraphs of the Agreement shall remain in full force and effect.

Binding Agreement

The terms and provisions of this Agreement are binding upon Your heirs, successors, assigns, and other representatives. This Agreement may be executed in counterparts, each of which shall be considered to be an original, but both of which constitute the same Agreement.

You assume any and all risks associated with the use of the Software. We reserve the right to modify this Agreement from time to time.