Cryptocurrency payment plugins

The installation of accepting cryptocurrency has become simpler with Azara. We suggest using the plugins designed by our specialists, with which you can configure the acceptance of cryptocurrency on your service. The whole procedure takes no more than 10 minutes. In case of difficulties, our tech support will help you to solve any problem.Currently, there are plugins : prestashop cryptocurrency module, wordpress cryptocurrency module , opencart cryptocurrency module and boxechanger module. Using them you can easily accept Bitcoin,Ethereum, Dash,Monero, Zcash and another crypto

Did not find the plugin?

Please contact us